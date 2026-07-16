CCTV footage captures a boda boda gang robbing a mzungu in Karen - Bad leadership affects everyone! Kenya has become a goon nation

Thursday, July 16, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing a white woman chasing after a group of boda boda thugs who robbed her of her personal belongings in the leafy suburb of Karen.

The woman was walking along a road in the affluent neighbourhood when the gang reportedly accosted her and snatched her phone and other personal items, leaving her badly shaken.

In the video, the victim is seen attempting to chase after the suspects with the help of passersby.

However, their efforts proved futile as the gang sped off on a motorcycle.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over insecurity in Nairobi and its environs, with a rise in robberies carried out by criminals using motorcycles.

Watch the CCTV footage below.