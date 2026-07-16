CCTV footage captures a boda boda gang robbing a mzungu in Karen - Bad leadership affects everyone! Kenya has become a goon nation

Thursday,
July 16, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing a white
woman chasing after a group of boda boda thugs who robbed her of her personal
belongings in the leafy suburb of Karen.
The woman was walking along a road in the affluent
neighbourhood when the gang reportedly accosted her and snatched her phone and
other personal items, leaving her badly shaken.
In the video, the victim is seen attempting to chase after
the suspects with the help of passersby.
However, their efforts proved futile as the gang sped off on
a motorcycle.
The incident comes amid growing concerns over insecurity in
Nairobi and its environs, with a rise in robberies carried out by criminals
using motorcycles.
Watch the CCTV footage below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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