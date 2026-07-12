Police raid a village in Nakuru after getting intelligence reports, arrest a suspect who had planted bh@ng in a maize plantation (PHOTOs)





Sunday, July 12, 2026 - Police officers from Kongoni Police Station in Nakuru County have arrested a suspect after uncovering a cannabis farm cleverly hidden inside a maize plantation in Moi Ndabi Village, Kongoni Location.

The operation was carried out after officers received intelligence reports about suspected illegal cultivation in the area.

According to the National Police Service, the officers raided the farm and discovered about half an acre of land planted with suspected cannabis sativa (bhang).

The illegal crop had been interplanted with maize in what investigators believe was a deliberate attempt to conceal it from authorities by making the farm appear legitimate.

One suspect was arrested during the operation and is currently being held in police custody pending arraignment.

Police have reaffirmed their commitment to combating drug-related crimes, noting that criminals are increasingly adopting sophisticated methods to conceal illegal activities.

The National Police Service said it will continue to rely on intelligence-led operations, proactive policing, and cooperation with members of the public to detect and dismantle criminal activities across the country.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.