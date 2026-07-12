Police raid a village in Nakuru after getting intelligence reports, arrest a suspect who had planted bh@ng in a maize plantation (PHOTOs)

Sunday, July 12, 2026 - Police officers from Kongoni Police Station in Nakuru County have arrested a suspect after uncovering a cannabis farm cleverly hidden inside a maize plantation in Moi Ndabi Village, Kongoni Location.
The
operation was carried out after officers received intelligence reports about
suspected illegal cultivation in the area.
According
to the National Police Service, the officers raided the farm and discovered
about half an acre of land planted with suspected cannabis sativa (bhang).
The
illegal crop had been interplanted with maize in what investigators believe was
a deliberate attempt to conceal it from authorities by making the farm appear
legitimate.
One
suspect was arrested during the operation and is currently being held in police
custody pending arraignment.
Police
have reaffirmed their commitment to combating drug-related crimes, noting that criminals
are increasingly adopting sophisticated methods to conceal illegal activities.
The National Police Service
said it will continue to rely on intelligence-led operations, proactive
policing, and cooperation with members of the public to detect and dismantle
criminal activities across the country.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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