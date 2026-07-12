Drug traffickers arrested while booking a bus in Busia after police received a tip-off from members of the public (PHOTOs)





Sunday, July 12, 2026 - Two suspected drug traffickers have been arrested in Busia after police intercepted them while booking a bus following a tip-off from members of the public.

According to the National Police Service, the operation was conducted on Friday, July 11, 2026, within the Busia stage area.

Police officers intercepted the two suspects at the Climax Bus booking office, where a thorough search of their luggage was conducted.

During the search, officers recovered eight packages containing 5.65 kilograms of cannabis sativa with an estimated street value of KSh 169,500.

The two suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to Busia Police Station, where they are being processed ahead of their arraignment in court.

The recovered cannabis has been secured as an exhibit as investigations continue.

The National Police Service commended members of the public for providing timely information, saying public cooperation remains crucial in the fight against illegal drug trafficking networks across the country.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.