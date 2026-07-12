Man captured in viral videos being confronted by LADIES in South B after reportedly failing to pay for MECHI speaks out - Claims he was framed (LISTEN)





Sunday, July 12, 2026 - The man captured in viral videos being confronted by rowdy ladies in South B has been identified as Vincent Manoah, a nurse from Vihiga County.

According to Vincent, the incident occurred on Thursday morning in South B, Nairobi, as he was heading to sit for an examination at Kenyatta University (KU).

He says he had spent the night at an Airbnb and was rushing to school when several women called out to him.

Since he was focused on getting to his exam, he ignored them and continued walking.

He claims the women then began insulting him before suddenly shouting "Mwizi! Mwizi!" to attract the attention of members of the public.

Moments later, they caught up with him and allegedly demanded that he pay them, falsely claiming he had spent the night with one of them.

Vincent maintains that he had never interacted with the women.

During the confrontation, he alleges that one of the women grabbed his bag containing a laptop and ran away, while the others continued harassing him.

He says he deliberately restrained himself from reacting because he understood the sensitivity of confrontations involving women.

Fortunately, police officers who were on patrol quickly intervened.

The matter was reported at South B Police Station, where two of the women were arrested.

They are currently in police custody and are expected to be arraigned in court.

Vincent further claims that the two women have since apologized and admitted that nothing had happened between them and him.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.