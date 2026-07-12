Man captured in viral videos being confronted by LADIES in South B after reportedly failing to pay for MECHI speaks out - Claims he was framed (LISTEN)

Sunday, July 12, 2026 - The
man captured in viral videos being confronted by rowdy ladies in South B has
been identified as Vincent Manoah, a nurse from Vihiga County.
According to Vincent, the incident occurred on Thursday
morning in South B, Nairobi, as he was heading to sit for an examination at
Kenyatta University (KU).
He says he had spent the night at an Airbnb and was
rushing to school when several women called out to him.
Since he was focused on getting to his exam, he ignored them
and continued walking.
He claims the women then began insulting him before suddenly
shouting "Mwizi! Mwizi!" to attract the attention of members of the
public.
Moments later, they caught up with him and allegedly
demanded that he pay them, falsely claiming he had spent the night with one of them.
Vincent maintains that he had never interacted with the
women.
During the confrontation, he alleges that one of the women
grabbed his bag containing a laptop and ran away, while the others continued
harassing him.
He says he deliberately restrained himself from reacting
because he understood the sensitivity of confrontations involving women.
Fortunately, police officers who were on patrol quickly
intervened.
The matter was reported at South B Police Station, where two
of the women were arrested.
They are currently in police custody and are expected to be
arraigned in court.
Vincent further claims that the two women have since
apologized and admitted that nothing had happened between them and him.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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