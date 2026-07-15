A VIDEO taken inside a hired Nairobi matatu during a roadtrip shocks netizens - Parents, see what your Gen Z daughters and sons do on weekends





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - Social media has erupted after a video of youthful Kenyans engaging in irresponsible behavior aboard a hired matatu surfaced online.

The group had booked the matatu for an out-of-town road trip, a trend that has become increasingly popular among some city youths on weekends.

In the video, the youths are seen smoking bh@ng, consuming alcohol, and engaging in other shameless behavior while aboard the moving matatu.

The clip has shocked many social media users, with some expressing concern over the group's conduct and safety, while others urged parents to be more vigilant whenever their young sons and daughters say they are going on road trips with friends.

Watch the video below.

Road Trip - Parents, see what your Gen Z daughters and sons do on weekends pic.twitter.com/zshSE4htLh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.