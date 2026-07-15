A VIDEO taken inside a hired Nairobi matatu during a roadtrip shocks netizens - Parents, see what your Gen Z daughters and sons do on weekends

Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - Social media has erupted after a video of youthful Kenyans engaging in irresponsible behavior aboard a hired matatu surfaced online.
The
group had booked the matatu for an out-of-town road trip, a trend that has
become increasingly popular among some city youths on weekends.
In
the video, the youths are seen smoking bh@ng, consuming alcohol, and engaging
in other shameless behavior while aboard the moving matatu.
The
clip has shocked many social media users, with some expressing concern over the
group's conduct and safety, while others urged parents to be more vigilant
whenever their young sons and daughters say they are going on road trips with
friends.
Watch the video below.
Road Trip - Parents, see what your Gen Z daughters and sons do on weekends pic.twitter.com/zshSE4htLh— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 15, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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