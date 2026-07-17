A series of videos showing controversial Mwingi Central MP GIDEON MULYUNGI being entertained by school girls spark an online uproar (WATCH)





Friday, July 17, 2026 - A series of videos showing Mwingi Central Member of Parliament Gideon Mulyungi interacting with schoolchildren during public events has triggered heated debate on social media.

The videos show the MP attending school functions where groups of schoolgirls perform dances and songs as part of the entertainment.

Some clips capture the legislator joining the performances and interacting with the pupils.

The footage has drawn mixed reactions, with some social media users expressing discomfort over the nature of the interactions and questioning whether such performances are appropriate.

Critics, led by former KTN journalist Saddique Shaban, argued that schools should prioritize protecting children from being used by politicians for clout.

Watch the video.

57-year old Member of Parliament for Mwingi Central Dr. Gideon Mutemi Mulyungi courts controversy by posting sickening videos online, showing himself deriving insane happiness touching young school girls in a dance of the absurd. The MP has racked up views online, deliberately… pic.twitter.com/ZTJ4EhVCsf — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) July 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.