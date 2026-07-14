Obituary of Former BBC Journalist, MULIRO TALEWA, sparks reactions after listing only family members considered successful (LOOK)





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - An obituary of veteran journalist Muliro Telewa published in a local newspaper has gone viral, sparking debate on social media over how family members were listed.

The obituary appeared to mention only relatives who are considered successful or hold prominent positions, with those listed living both in Kenya and abroad.

Other family members were collectively referred to as "among others," a detail that caught the attention of many social media users.

The obituary has since generated mixed reactions online, with some questioning the practice of highlighting only accomplished relatives in such notices.

One social media user commented: “They'd rather mention 'the late' who was probably moneyed, than some living brokie in Witeithie, encapsulated under the phrase 'among others'.

“Uzuri, mimi I had long made peace with being 'among others'.

“It really helps with keeping you sane from the pressures of life. Trust me.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST.