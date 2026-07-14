A Slay Queen embarrasses herself in a club after excessive drinking - Pombe Sio Supu (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - A video recorded at an entertainment joint has captured a middle-aged woman who appeared to have passed out after excessive drinking.

In the clip, the seemingly vulnerable reveler is seen slumped beside a litter bin with her head resting inside it, unable to get up due to severe intoxication.

Her friend is also seen standing nearby while using her phone, with social media users speculating that she was trying to arrange transport or seek help.

Many users have praised her friend for staying by her side instead of abandoning her after she passed out.

The video has also reignited discussions about responsible alcohol consumption, with many urging revelers to know their limits and always look out for their friends during nights out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.