"Alinitumia Message Akasema Anapenda Nyash Yangu!" - LADY accuses Air Travel and Related Studies Centre CEO, CHARLES GAKUU, of preying on female students! Targets freshers





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - A lady has come forward with allegations against Air Travel and Related Studies Centre CEO, Charles Gakuu, accusing him of preying on female students seeking admission to the institution.

Speaking through blogger Edgar Obare's Ongea Platform, the woman narrated her encounter with Gakuu, claiming it happened when she was 18 years old and had just completed high school.

According to her, after submitting her application to join the college, Gakuu obtained her phone number and later sent her an inappropriate message expressing interest in her body.

The woman said the message left her shocked, prompting her to inform her father about the incident.

She claims her father confronted the matter by causing a scene at the institution after seeing the message.

Following the ordeal, the woman says she abandoned her plans to enroll at the college.

Check out her message on the platform.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.