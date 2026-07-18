Notorious fraudsters caught red-handed by police in Kahawa Wendani trying to con a victim (VIDEO)





Saturday, July 18, 2026 - Police have arrested a group of suspected fraudsters accused of preying on unsuspecting members of the public through SIM swap scams in Kahawa Wendani.

Reports indicate that the suspects had been approaching passersby in Kahawa Wendani and its surrounding areas, promising them "free airtime."

The promise of free airtime was used as a lure to obtain victims' personal information, which was then used in attempts to gain unauthorized access to their bank accounts and mobile money wallets.

Following numerous complaints from members of the public, officers conducted an intelligence-led operation and arrested the suspects while they were attempting to con another victim.

In a video recorded during the operation, police officers are heard saying they had received several complaints linking the suspects to similar incidents in the area.

The suspects were then bundled into a Probox vehicle and taken into police custody for further processing.

Investigations into the fraud are ongoing.

Watch the video below.



