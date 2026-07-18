



Saturday, July 18, 2026 - Social media users have raised concerns after a video surfaced online showing a group of women packaging tap water into branded bottles.

In the clip, the women are seen filling plastic bottles with water before passing them on to be sealed and packaged for distribution.

The illegal business seems to be booming, with many now questioning the safety of some bottled water products available on the market.

Watch the video.

They should just tell us the brand, and we promise we won't avoid it.😂 pic.twitter.com/7CIPY3bG2c — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) July 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST