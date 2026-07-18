Saturday, July 18, 2026 - Social media users have raised concerns after a video surfaced online showing a group of women packaging tap water into branded bottles.
In
the clip, the women are seen filling plastic bottles with water before passing
them on to be sealed and packaged for distribution.
The
illegal business seems to be booming, with many now questioning the safety of
some bottled water products available on the market.
Watch the video.
They should just tell us the brand, and we promise we won't avoid it.😂 pic.twitter.com/7CIPY3bG2c— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) July 17, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments