Boychild Hatuko Safe - Dreadlocked Nairobi man narrates how he was approached by a GAY man on the streets (VIDEO)





Saturday, July 18, 2026- A middle-aged man has stunned social media users after narrating how he was approached by a gay man on the streets of Nairobi.

He was reportedly going about his errands when a man driving a vehicle hooted to catch his attention.

The man started using coded language, raising his suspicion.

The conversation later took a different turn when the alleged gay man began praising his looks, leaving him in shock.

He said he rejected the alleged romantic advances and warned the man against making any further advances towards him.

“I was left speechless. The boychild is not safe,” he lamented, adding that he is straight.

Watch the video.

its the dread locks , hio huwa secret code ya buttmen pic.twitter.com/0fHkMFimMF — Replica (@Replica70976270) July 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.