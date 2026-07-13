“Not My Mom Calling Me” – Unbothered TikToker SHERYL GABRIELLA reveals her mother’s reaction over her leaked private VIDEO





Monday, July 13, 2026 - Content creator Sheryl Gabriella has turned controversy into comedy after Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, called for investigations into her viral video circulating online.

Sheryl took to Instagram on Monday, July 14, with a cheeky post, revealing how her mother reacted to Mosiria’s stern remarks.

“Lol not my mom calling me to come home so Musiria won’t arrest me😂 Sijawaicheka hivi,” she wrote.









Her light‑hearted response came just hours after Mosiria urged security agencies and cybercrime authorities to probe the matter.

In a video shared on his own Instagram page, the county official insisted that investigations should establish the facts before any legal action is taken.

Mosiria cited Section 181 of the Penal Code, which criminalises the distribution of certain material, alongside the Films and Stage Plays Act that regulates audiovisual content.

He further expressed concern about the impact such material could have on young audiences, urging creators to use social media responsibly.

However, Sheryl wasn’t letting the tension dim her shine.

Before joking about her mother’s call, she cleverly pointed out the surge in attention her accounts were receiving, pitching it as prime advertising space.

“By the way hii ni time poa ya kuadvertise biz yako hapa😂 Views ni kama za Ronaldo sahii. Just saying!😂,” she quipped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.