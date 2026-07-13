“Not My Mom Calling Me” – Unbothered TikToker SHERYL GABRIELLA reveals her mother’s reaction over her leaked private VIDEO

Monday,
July 13, 2026 - Content creator Sheryl Gabriella has turned
controversy into comedy after Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen
Engagement and Customer Service, Geoffrey
Mosiria, called for investigations into her viral video circulating
online.
Sheryl took to Instagram on Monday, July 14, with a cheeky
post, revealing how her mother reacted to Mosiria’s stern remarks.
“Lol not my mom calling me to come home so Musiria won’t arrest me😂 Sijawaicheka hivi,” she wrote.
Her light‑hearted response came just hours after Mosiria
urged security agencies and cybercrime authorities to probe the matter.
In a video shared on his own Instagram page, the county
official insisted that investigations should establish the facts before any
legal action is taken.
Mosiria cited Section 181 of the Penal Code, which criminalises
the distribution of certain material, alongside the Films and Stage Plays Act
that regulates audiovisual content.
He further expressed concern about the impact such material
could have on young audiences, urging creators to use social media responsibly.
However, Sheryl wasn’t letting the tension dim her shine.
Before joking about her mother’s call, she cleverly pointed
out the surge in attention her accounts were receiving, pitching it as prime
advertising space.
“By the way hii ni time poa ya kuadvertise biz yako hapa😂
Views ni kama za Ronaldo sahii. Just saying!😂,”
she quipped.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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