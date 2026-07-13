



Monday, July 13, 2026 - Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has called on Kenyans to uphold peace and prayer as the country heads toward the August 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, July 12, Tuya revealed that, in her role as Defence Boss, she has witnessed matters hidden from ordinary citizens.

She urged the clergy and the public not to take Kenya’s stability for granted, pointing to unrest in neighbouring states.

“We ask that you pray for our country. I have seen so many things that the citizens don’t; we are blessed as a country.

"If you look at some of our neighbouring countries, they have political and economic instability, but we do not. Sometimes it feels like Kenyans do not appreciate that,” she stated.

Tuya also responded to recent verbal attacks by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, stressing that while personal insults did not bother her, she would not tolerate attempts to divide Kenyans along tribal lines.

“You can insult me on BBC or CNN, but we will not allow you to divide the people of Narok and Kenya on tribal lines.

"We will not stand by and watch people divide our country,” she warned.

Defending President William Ruto’s re‑election bid, Tuya said the Head of State had made difficult decisions aimed at transforming lives, even at the expense of his popularity.

Her remarks came amid rising political intolerance.

On Sunday, leaders of the Linda Mwananchi movement were attacked in Nyahururu and Kisumu.

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed one person was killed and several injured.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.