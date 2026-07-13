



Monday, July 13, 2026 - Gospel singer and media personality Kambua has opened up about the painful road to motherhood as she celebrated her daughter’s fourth birthday.

In a moving social media post shared on Monday, July 13, 2026, Kambua described her little girl as the child she had prayed for, her miracle after a season of heartbreaking loss.

“The baby I prayed for. The one who came after a heavy, heavy loss.

“The one who became evidence of God’s restoration turned 4 yesterday. 4,” Kambua wrote.

She explained that she was not only celebrating her daughter’s life but also encouraging those still waiting for their own breakthrough.

“I’m sharing this to celebrate her life, but I’m also sharing this for any woman (or man) here wondering if the dream that seems so far out will ever come to pass,” she shared.

The singer bravely revisited the challenges she faced, years of fertility struggles, the cruel label of “barren,” and the devastating experience of holding her baby’s body after a loss.

She admitted there were moments she believed she was too old to conceive naturally or carry a pregnancy to term.

Yet, against all odds, her faith carried her through.

“But God did. He did everything I thought was impossible,” she stated.

Kambua closed her post with an encouragement to anyone enduring difficult seasons.

“Hold on to the promises of God. He is faithful. He never fails.

“His ways are perfect, and his will is good. I love you all so much.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST.



