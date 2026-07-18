Ni Rika Ya Babangu - LADY exposes elderly preacher JOHN WANJAU for preying on her and leaks private messages





Saturday, July 18, 2026 - A woman has publicly accused an elderly preacher identified as John Wanjau of making unwanted advances toward her after initially offering her financial assistance.

The woman said she had posted an appeal on Facebook seeking assistance to buy food for her children, and the man reportedly responded by sending her KSh 200.

However, she alleges that after sending the money, the preacher began repeatedly messaging her and asking her for "mechi."

The woman claimed she became uncomfortable with the persistent messages and decided to expose the conversations by sharing screenshots in a Facebook prayer group.

The preacher has locked his Facebook account following the expose.

Check out the screenshots below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.