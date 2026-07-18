Kikuyu woman broadcasts her marital woes on social media - Shares videos of husband assaulting her infront of their kids! Claims he wanted to marry another woman





Saturday, July 18, 2026 - A Kikuyu woman has taken to social media to expose her estranged husband, accusing him of subjecting her to repeated domestic abuse following endless marital disputes.

In one of the videos she recorded during an argument, the man is seen breaking household items that she claims she had bought while ordering her to leave their matrimonial home.

In another video, the woman is heard screaming as her husband assaulted her in front of their children.

She further claims that on that particular day, her husband had returned home from his "mpango wa kando's" house.

Their children can be heard crying in the background as the confrontation unfolds.

She described her estranged husband as a narcissist and a notorious womanizer with a string of side chicks.

She has since walked out of the abusive marriage.

Watch the heartbreaking videos.

Kikuyu woman broadcasts her marital woes on social media pic.twitter.com/kj6eWtaZtJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.