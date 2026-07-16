Nairobi Senator EDWIN SIFUNA loses powerful Senate role as ODM names replacement.





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been ousted from his powerful position as Senate Deputy Minority Whip.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced the leadership change on Thursday, July 16, confirming receipt of official communication from Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo.

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has been named as his replacement.

Kingi said ODM had complied with Standing Orders governing leadership transitions, submitting minutes of a July 15 meeting and a signed list of senators backing the resolution.

According to Kingi, Standing Order 23(4) allows Minority Party senators to remove an office holder through a majority vote, while Standing Order 23(6) requires the decision be formally communicated to the Speaker.

“The minutes indicate a resolution was passed to remove the Deputy Senate Minority Whip, Senator Edwin Sifuna, in accordance with Standing Order 23(4),” Kingi told the House, adding that Oketch’s election was properly documented.

Kingi emphasized he had fulfilled his responsibility under Standing Order 23(6) by verifying the correspondence before formally communicating the changes to the Senate.

“I have verified the correspondence received and hereby communicate that the Minority Party has effected a change in the office of the Deputy Senate Minority Whip,” he said.

Oketch now assumes the office with immediate effect.

The development marks another setback for Sifuna, the former ODM Secretary General, who was also recently removed from the Senate Committee on Energy, where Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ replaced him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.