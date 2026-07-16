Nairobi Senator EDWIN SIFUNA loses powerful Senate role as ODM names replacement.

Thursday, July 16, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been ousted from his powerful position as Senate Deputy Minority Whip.
Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced the leadership change
on Thursday, July 16, confirming receipt of official communication from
Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo.
Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has been named as his
replacement.
Kingi said ODM had complied with Standing Orders governing
leadership transitions, submitting minutes of a July 15 meeting and a signed
list of senators backing the resolution.
According to Kingi, Standing Order 23(4) allows Minority
Party senators to remove an office holder through a majority vote, while
Standing Order 23(6) requires the decision be formally communicated to the
Speaker.
“The minutes indicate
a resolution was passed to remove the Deputy Senate Minority Whip, Senator
Edwin Sifuna, in accordance with Standing Order 23(4),” Kingi told the House,
adding that Oketch’s election was properly documented.
Kingi emphasized he had fulfilled his responsibility under
Standing Order 23(6) by verifying the correspondence before formally
communicating the changes to the Senate.
“I have verified the
correspondence received and hereby communicate that the Minority Party has
effected a change in the office of the Deputy Senate Minority Whip,” he said.
Oketch now assumes the office with immediate effect.
The development marks another setback for Sifuna, the former ODM Secretary General, who was also recently removed from the Senate
Committee on Energy, where Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ replaced him.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments