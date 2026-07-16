Kenyan Rapper MEJJA opens up about living with two rare health conditions that must be managed daily





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - Kenyan rap legend Mejja has opened up about the daily challenges he faces with obsessive‑compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety.

Speaking on the Boxpod TV podcast with host Kwambox, the “Siaka” hitmaker shared how these conditions have shaped his journey both on and off stage.

Mejja, who has been in the Kenyan music scene for 19 years, said he has lived with OCD since his school days.

“Navoid kudrive ndio nisikae weird sasa kama si ukiniambia ati si ukuje nimeingia nimetoka nimeingia,” he admitted.

He revealed that anxiety intensifies whenever he prepares to release new music.

Despite his long career, the night before a song launch remains overwhelming.

“Hiyo siku inafaa kutoka naweza kupromise yaani niko kwa bed ndio niko kwa bed lakini sijalala wangu kidogo kupray nakuanga mse niko anxious,” Mejja confessed.

“I think nilikuwa nayo but sikuwa najua.”

Reflecting on childhood, he recalled compulsively checking his school box to ensure it was locked, early signs of OCD he did not recognize at the time.

He clarified that his condition is not about cleanliness but numbers and repetitive routines.

“Si unaona unaniangalia unavyoangalia kitu kuna OCD kuna watu wanasema kuna ile OCD ya kusafisha na kuna yangu ni numbers,” he explained.

He revealed how even entering a car, if he does not do it in a specific way, he feels compelled to start over.

“So unakuta for example kama there’s a certain way nafaa niingie kwa gari nikiingia vile sifai natoka hata niingie tena.”

To manage this in public, Mejja often avoids driving himself, preferring a driver to sidestep awkward stares.

He emphasized that these are not illnesses to be cured but conditions that must be managed daily.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.