Another average-looking man stuns netizens after pulling a baddie - Vijana Wanatoa Wapi Confidence? (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - A young man has left netizens talking after posting a video of himself taking part in a social media challenge with a pretty lady said to be his girlfriend.

In the video, the couple is seen performing coordinated dance moves and appearing to enjoy the moment together.

However, many social media users focused on the man's physical appearance, with some expressing surprise that he was dating such an attractive woman.

Some users jokingly wondered where young men with average looks get the confidence to approach beautiful women, while others reminded critics that successful relationships are built on more than physical appearance.

Watch the video.

🐊 Lacostes are winning the game. Siri ni dontire na ujue kudance. pic.twitter.com/j5ZjCpDeOo — Erick Munene (@cobranesh) July 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.