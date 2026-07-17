Friday, July 17, 2026 - A man has taken to social media to accuse his girlfriend of deliberately flooding his house after the two reportedly had an argument.
According
to the man, he left his girlfriend at the house to run a few errands.
However,
when he returned, he found the house flooded after the taps had been left
running.
Sharing
a video of the incident, the aggrieved man claimed his girlfriend's actions
were motivated by the earlier disagreement between them.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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