



Friday, July 17, 2026 - A man has taken to social media to accuse his girlfriend of deliberately flooding his house after the two reportedly had an argument.

According to the man, he left his girlfriend at the house to run a few errands.

However, when he returned, he found the house flooded after the taps had been left running.

Sharing a video of the incident, the aggrieved man claimed his girlfriend's actions were motivated by the earlier disagreement between them.

Watch the video below.



