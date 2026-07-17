A beautiful MUMAMA shows off dance moves at K1 club and leaves Ben 10s begging for more (VIDEO)





Friday, July 17, 2026 - A beautiful woman believed to be in her mid-40s has gone viral after she was captured enjoying herself at K1 Club during a weekly reggae event hosted by the Dohty Family.

In the video, the stylish and curvaceous woman is seen fully immersed in the music as she danced gracefully after enjoying a few drinks.

She was decently dressed and impressed revelers with her smooth dance moves, with many social media users praising her confidence and elegance.

The clip was later shared on X, where it attracted numerous reactions from younger men, popularly known as "Ben 10s."

Some openly admired her beauty, while others jokingly asked for her phone number.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.