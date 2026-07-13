This is bad parenting - Social media users react as a Kenyan SINGLE MOTHER shares a dance video challenge alongside her little daughter (WATCH)


Monday, July 13, 2026 - A Kenyan single mother has sparked debate on social media after sharing a dance challenge video featuring herself and her young daughter.

In the video, the woman, who appears to be in her 20s, is seen dancing while wrapped in a leso as her daughter stands beside her.

The clip has attracted reactions online, with many social media users criticizing the mother, arguing that the content was not appropriate to film with a child present.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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