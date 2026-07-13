





Monday, July 13, 2026 - Popular social media personality and medical doctor Dr. Amakove Wala recently reunited with her baby daddy after 15 years apart.

Dr. Amakove shared photos from their son's graduation and revealed that they chose to put their differences aside for their child's sake.

According to her, she has raised their son single-handedly over the years, paying school fees at an international school and providing for his other basic needs.

Despite previously describing him as an absent father, she welcomed him to the graduation ceremony, a move that sparked reactions on social media.

Many social media users praised Dr. Amakove for displaying maturity and putting her son's interests first, with some encouraging other single mothers to embrace a similar approach for the benefit of their children.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.