Man records a video of a young LADY offering him MECHI for just 100 bob as RUTO’s economy bites (WATCH)





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - A video circulating on social media has sparked widespread reactions after capturing a young woman agreeing to have “mechi” with a man in exchange for KSh100.

In the clip, the woman, who appears to be in her early 20s, is heard asking a man to send her KSh100.

“Nisambazie mia moja,” she says as the two converse in what appears to be a secluded location.

The man then tells her that he is willing to give her the money only if she agrees to have “mechi” with him.

The woman appears to accept the proposal, leaving many social media users stunned.

The viral video has triggered debate online, with some users arguing that the country's difficult economic situation and the rising cost of living are pushing some people into desperate decisions.

A man records a video of a young lady offering him MECHI for just 100 bob as RUTO’s economy bites pic.twitter.com/Pf2KCDyUH6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.