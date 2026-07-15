Governor JAMES ORENGO breaks silence after his ardent supporter was attacked by goons and left with serious injuries, hours after criticizing ODM leader OBURU OGINGA on Facebook





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - Siaya Governor James Orengo has condemned the brutal attack on one of his ardent supporters, Kevin Dooso, who was reportedly assaulted by armed men just hours after criticizing ODM leader Oburu Oginga on Facebook.

In a statement shared on his official X account, Orengo said he was heartbroken after speaking to the injured supporter, describing the attack as a chilling assault on freedom of expression and democratic values.

According to the Governor, armed goons accompanied by men believed to be police officers stormed Kevin's home during the night, confiscated his mobile phones and laptop before attacking him with a panga and leaving him with serious injuries.

Orengo claimed that Kevin's only "crime" was speaking his mind and standing by what he believes in.

"Last night, my heart broke speaking with my dedicated supporter, Kevin Dooso.

“Armed goons, accompanied by men believed to be police officers, broke into his home, took away his phones and laptop, and brutally hacked him with a panga, leaving him for dead," Orengo wrote.

He warned that when citizens are attacked for expressing their views, the country risks descending into lawlessness.

"When speaking up for change puts a target on your back in your own home, we are sliding into dangerous lawlessness.

“This is an attack on all of us who dream of a better future," he added.

The Governor called on Kenyans to keep Kevin in their prayers as he battles for his life, while insisting that violence and intimidation should never be used to silence dissenting voices.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.