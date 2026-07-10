More VIDEOs of the pot-bellied MUBABA who was humiliated by LADIES after refusing to pay for MECHI in South B - The ladies "sell online’’! Hawana Huruma!

Friday,
July 10, 2026 - More videos of the dramatic confrontation
between a pot-bellied "mubaba" and a group of ladies at a residential
apartment in Nairobi's South B estate have surfaced online and spread like
bushfire, leaving the man badly embarrassed.
It is reported that the man contacted one of the ladies
through an online website and was directed to an apartment in South B, where
they sell "mechi."
Trouble started after the man refused to pay the agreed
amount.
The ladies ganged up against him and humiliated him in
public, demanding that he settle the dues.
The man was heard alleging that the ladies had stolen his
money and other personal belongings.
He threatened to involve the police.
However, the ladies would hear none of it as they continued
roughing him up.
Watch more videos.
MUBABA humiliated after refusing to pay for MECHI in South B pic.twitter.com/OI6qyL2UQP— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 10, 2026
MUBABA humiliated after refusing to pay for MECHI in South B - Part 2 pic.twitter.com/xSZRP2Dhdy— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments