Drunk Tiktoker and con artist, RISH KAMUNGE, reveals she is a side chick to Kirinyaga Senator KAMAU MURANGO - Claims he bought her a Prado and built her a house (VIDEO)

Sunday, July 5, 2026 - Controversial TikToker Rish Kamunge has sparked an online buzz
after she went live on TikTok while appearing intoxicated and claimed that she
has been dating married Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango.
While
responding to allegations that she bought a Prado using proceeds from foreign
job scams, Kamunge claimed that the vehicle was a gift from Senator Kamau
Murango.
She
further alleged that, besides gifting her the Prado, Murango also built her a
house along the Kamakis Bypass, where she says she currently lives.
“That Prado you say I bought after conning job seekers was bought for me by my boyfriend, the Kirinyaga Senator.
"He also built me a house,” Kamunge claimed
during the live session.
Watch
the video.
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