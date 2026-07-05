Drunk Tiktoker and con artist, RISH KAMUNGE, reveals she is a side chick to Kirinyaga Senator KAMAU MURANGO - Claims he bought her a Prado and built her a house (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 5, 2026 - Controversial TikToker Rish Kamunge has sparked an online buzz after she went live on TikTok while appearing intoxicated and claimed that she has been dating married Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango.

While responding to allegations that she bought a Prado using proceeds from foreign job scams, Kamunge claimed that the vehicle was a gift from Senator Kamau Murango.

She further alleged that, besides gifting her the Prado, Murango also built her a house along the Kamakis Bypass, where she says she currently lives.

“That Prado you say I bought after conning job seekers was bought for me by my boyfriend, the Kirinyaga Senator.

"He also built me a house,” Kamunge claimed during the live session.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.