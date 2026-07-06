Forex scammer KENYAN PRINCE busted cheating on his Kikuyu girlfriend STEPHANIE NGUNJIRI with a petite slay queen at Summer Tides (VIDEO)





Monday, July 6, 2026 - Alleged forex scammer Kenyan Prince was spotted cheating on his girlfriend, Stephanie Ngunjiri, during the much-hyped Summer Tides festival in Malindi.

In a video circulating online, Kenyan Prince is seen walking to a restaurant in the company of a petite slay queen.

A nosy fan who recognized the celebrity forex scammer and influencer recorded them and shared the video on social media.

At one point, Kenyan Prince is heard asking the fan why he was recording them.

"Mbona unaturecord?" Prince is heard asking the fan after noticing they were being filmed.

The slay queen also appeared a bit uneasy after their privacy was invaded.

Watch the video below.



