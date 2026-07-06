SHOCK as Kasarani OCS AGNES NDANU pushes her young lesbian lover, NICOLE OMONDI, from sixth-floor apartment during altercation as victim fights for her life (VIDEOs)

Monday, July 6, 2026 - A young woman identified as
Nicole Omondi is fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital after
falling from the sixth-floor balcony of an apartment in Thome, Kasarani, on
Saturday morning.
Nicole
sustained multiple fractures and other serious injuries and is awaiting
surgery, according to her family, who are calling for a swift, thorough, and
impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
According to
relatives, the incident followed a domestic altercation between Nicole and her
girlfriend, Agnes Muthigani Ndanu, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS)
Kasarani Police Station.
The family
claims Nicole managed to call her father during the altercation while crying
and saying she was being physically assaulted before the call was abruptly
disconnected.
They further
allege that when Nicole's father called back moments later, the phone was
answered by Agnes, who reportedly told him she was "disciplining"
Nicole before ending the call.
Shortly
afterwards, Nicole fell from the sixth-floor balcony.
Her family
believes she was pushed during the fight.
A Good
Samaritan reportedly called an ambulance after the incident.
While receiving
emergency medical care, Nicole is said to have requested that her sister and a
close friend be contacted, enabling her family to learn what had happened.
Relatives also
claim Agnes was later seen at Kenyatta National Hospital before leaving after
family members confronted her.
The family has
further alleged that attempts to seek intervention have been frustrated,
claiming they were told by the OCS that "nothing can happen to her."
The family is
now appealing to the relevant authorities to conduct a transparent
investigation and ensure justice is served.
Watch the videos >>>
Kasarani OCS AGNES NDANU allegedly pushed her young lesbian lover, NICOLE OMONDI, from sixth-floor apartment during an altercation pic.twitter.com/lqCmRQ3CsW— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 6, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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