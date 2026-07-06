SHOCK as Kasarani OCS AGNES NDANU pushes her young lesbian lover, NICOLE OMONDI, from sixth-floor apartment during altercation as victim fights for her life (VIDEOs)





Monday, July 6, 2026 - A young woman identified as Nicole Omondi is fighting for her life at Kenyatta National Hospital after falling from the sixth-floor balcony of an apartment in Thome, Kasarani, on Saturday morning.

Nicole sustained multiple fractures and other serious injuries and is awaiting surgery, according to her family, who are calling for a swift, thorough, and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to relatives, the incident followed a domestic altercation between Nicole and her girlfriend, Agnes Muthigani Ndanu, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Kasarani Police Station.

The family claims Nicole managed to call her father during the altercation while crying and saying she was being physically assaulted before the call was abruptly disconnected.

They further allege that when Nicole's father called back moments later, the phone was answered by Agnes, who reportedly told him she was "disciplining" Nicole before ending the call.

Shortly afterwards, Nicole fell from the sixth-floor balcony.

Her family believes she was pushed during the fight.

A Good Samaritan reportedly called an ambulance after the incident.

While receiving emergency medical care, Nicole is said to have requested that her sister and a close friend be contacted, enabling her family to learn what had happened.

Relatives also claim Agnes was later seen at Kenyatta National Hospital before leaving after family members confronted her.

The family has further alleged that attempts to seek intervention have been frustrated, claiming they were told by the OCS that "nothing can happen to her."

The family is now appealing to the relevant authorities to conduct a transparent investigation and ensure justice is served.

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Kasarani OCS AGNES NDANU allegedly pushed her young lesbian lover, NICOLE OMONDI, from sixth-floor apartment during an altercation pic.twitter.com/lqCmRQ3CsW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.