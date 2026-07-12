Goons sent to attack ORENGO and SIFUNA in Kisumu overpowered and their motorbikes set ablaze (PHOTOs)





Sunday, July 12, 2026 - Rowdy goons sent to attack Siaya Governor James Orengo and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna of the Linda Mwananchi faction were overpowered by supporters, who torched their motorbikes.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino shared photos of the burnt motorbikes and said leaders would continue defending themselves if the police failed to provide security.

“Goon who were sent to attack Orengo and Sifuna have learnt their lessons the hard way. This is the consequence of their actions.

“Their motorbikes have been burnt to ashes.

“We will continue defending ourselves if the Police can’t defend us.

“The consequences are better imagined than experienced,” Babu wrote.

The incident occurred after the hired goons attempted to infiltrate a church service at St. Stephen's ACK Cathedral, where Sifuna and Orengo were in attendance.

Governor Orengo later confirmed the incident, accusing authorities of working in cahoots with the armed goons.

“They came with the police, but the people protected us. We are LINDA MWANANCHI!” Orengo wrote on his social media accounts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.