Lala Chini - VIDEO of a man being robbed by an armed boda boda gang at night in Karatina emerges amid calls for MURKOMEN to resign





Monday, July 13, 2026 - Residents of Karatina are living in fear following a rise in insecurity linked to an armed boda boda gang.

A video shared on social media shows the gang attacking a man who was walking along one of the roads in the area at night.

The victim was accosted by the armed gang, ordered to lie down, and robbed before the suspects fled the scene.

Reports indicate that the gang has been moving around at night on a motorbike, targeting and robbing members of the public.

The video has emerged amid growing calls for Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to resign over the rising cases of insecurity in the country.

Watch the video.

Insecurity! Armed boda boda gang caught on camera robbing a man in Karatina at night pic.twitter.com/uRAiH1JCKT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.