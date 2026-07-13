Lala Chini - VIDEO of a man being robbed by an armed boda boda gang at night in Karatina emerges amid calls for MURKOMEN to resign

Monday, July 13, 2026 - Residents of Karatina are living in fear following a rise in insecurity linked to an armed boda boda gang.
A video
shared on social media shows the gang attacking a man who was walking along one
of the roads in the area at night.
The
victim was accosted by the armed gang, ordered to lie down, and robbed before
the suspects fled the scene.
Reports
indicate that the gang has been moving around at night on a motorbike,
targeting and robbing members of the public.
The video
has emerged amid growing calls for Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba
Murkomen to resign over the rising cases of insecurity in the country.
Watch the video.
Insecurity! Armed boda boda gang caught on camera robbing a man in Karatina at night pic.twitter.com/uRAiH1JCKT— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 13, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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