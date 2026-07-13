Wanaume Walienda Wapi? Another VIDEO of LADIES partying at Capital Noir Club along Kiambu Road with no men in sight emerges





Monday, July 13, 2026 - Another video has emerged from Capital Noir Club along Kiambu Road, leaving social media users wondering whether men have deserted clubs.

In the video, three ladies are seen having fun with no men around them.

A closer look at the club suggests there were more women than men at the popular entertainment joint.

The trend has been observed in many clubs across Nairobi and its environs, with videos showing women making up the majority of revelers.

Watch the video.



