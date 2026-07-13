A man violently attacked by goons and left with serious injuries, hours after critizing ODM leader OBURU ODINGA on social media





Monday, July 13, 2026 - A man identified as Kevin Odoso is nursing serious injuries after he was accosted and attacked by unknown individuals, hours after criticizing ODM leader Oburu Odinga on Facebook.

Odoso had shared a post criticizing Oburu Odinga following his remarks encouraging President William Ruto to embrace what he described as a benevolent dictatorship to move the country forward.

In the same post, Odoso also accused Oburu Odinga of financing goons who attacked Siaya Governor James Orengo and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in Kisumu.

Hours after making the post, Odoso shared an update claiming that he had been attacked by unknown individuals.

He posted a photo from a hospital bed, saying he was using a doctor's phone to alert his followers.

“Please inform my people that I've been attacked. I've managed to log in here via the doctor's phone,” he wrote.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.