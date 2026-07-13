A man violently attacked by goons and left with serious injuries, hours after critizing ODM leader OBURU ODINGA on social media

Monday, July 13, 2026 - A man identified as Kevin Odoso is
nursing serious injuries after he was accosted and attacked by unknown
individuals, hours after criticizing ODM leader Oburu Odinga on Facebook.
Odoso had
shared a post criticizing Oburu Odinga following his remarks encouraging
President William Ruto to embrace what he described as a benevolent
dictatorship to move the country forward.
In the
same post, Odoso also accused Oburu Odinga of financing goons who attacked
Siaya Governor James Orengo and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in Kisumu.
Hours
after making the post, Odoso shared an update claiming that he had been attacked
by unknown individuals.
He posted
a photo from a hospital bed, saying he was using a doctor's phone to alert his
followers.
“Please inform my people that
I've been attacked. I've managed to log in here via the doctor's phone,” he
wrote.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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