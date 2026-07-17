LADY shocks netizens after revealing reason she dumped a guy at the talking stage – “It is non-negotiable”







Friday, July 17, 2026 – A lady has sparked heated debate on social media after revealing the unexpected reason she ended things with a man during the talking stage.

In a viral post on X, she disclosed that she decided not to pursue the relationship after learning that the man's mother had passed away, insisting that having a mother-in-law is a non-negotiable requirement for her.

"Talking stage cancelled.

“This man just lost his mother, so I can't date or marry him anymore.

“I need a mother-in-law. It is non-negotiable."

Her post quickly went viral, triggering mixed reactions online.

While some netizens said they respected her honesty and personal preference, others were left stunned, questioning whether she genuinely meant it or was simply seeking attention and clout.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.