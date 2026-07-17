“He used to demand private photos” - A Gen-Z side chick to renowned televangelist HARRISON NG’ANG’A of CFF Church exposes him badly (VIDEO)





Friday, July 17, 2026 - A young woman who claims she was involved in a secret affair with renowned televangelist Harrison Ng’ang’a of Christian Foundation Fellowship (CFF) Church has opened up about the alleged relationship.

Speaking in an interview, the woman alleged that she met the popular preacher after completing high school and joining his church along Bunyala Road.

According to her, the pastor began making inappropriate advances towards her.

She claimed that he would touch her inappropriately during deliverance services, particularly during midweek services.

She further alleged that they later became romantically involved.

According to the woman, the pastor would spoil her with money and demand private photos from her.

She claimed that in 2024, the pastor approached her, saying he was willing to support her education.

At first, she said she declined the offer and informed him that she preferred to get a job within the church instead.

However, she alleged that the pastor insisted on paying her school fees and catering for her other needs.

She further claimed that the pastor even approached her mother, telling her that she was turning down the offer.

According to the woman, she eventually accepted the arrangement for her mother's sake.

In addition to paying her school fees, she alleged that the pastor regularly sent her money via M-Pesa.

She also claimed that at one point, the preacher asked her how she would react if she became pregnant for him, a question she said left her shocked.

Watch the full video of her interview below.

A Gen-Z side chick to renowned televangelist HARRISON NG’ANG’A of CFF Church exposes him badly pic.twitter.com/Q22XxzoOhM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.