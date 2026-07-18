BUSTED! Police outsmart a man who tried to smuggle bhang worth Ksh 417,000 wrapped on his body (PHOTOs)





Friday, July 17, 2026 - Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested at the Suo Roadblock along the Busia–Kisumu Highway after police recovered 13.9 kilograms of cannabis sativa with an estimated street value of Ksh 417,000.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects attempted to outsmart security officers by concealing the narcotics on the body of one of them.

The motorcycle was stopped for a routine inspection, during which hawk-eyed officers noticed something unusual about the pillion passenger.

Upon conducting a search, they recovered eight packages of cannabis sativa tightly strapped to his back instead of a backpack.

A further search uncovered additional packages of cannabis hidden inside a black travel bag, bringing the total haul to 13.9 kilograms.

The suspects were identified as Mathayo Mwanzi Anyiga and Moses Nyamaka.

They are currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

The recovered cannabis and the motorcycle used in the alleged trafficking have been detained as exhibits as investigations continue.

See photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.