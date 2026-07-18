SAMIDOH’s wife, EDDAY NDERITU, flaunts new figure after massive weight loss - KAREN NYAMU forced her to wake up from comfort zone after trying to snatch her husband (PHOTOs)





Saturday, July 18, 2026 - Edday Nderitu, the estranged wife of Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki, has wowed her followers after unveiling her remarkable weight-loss transformation.

The mother of three shared photos showcasing her slimmer figure while opening up about the challenging journey that led to her impressive results.

In a candid Facebook post, Edday revealed that losing weight has been one of the toughest challenges she has faced, describing it as a three-year journey filled with setbacks.

She disclosed that she repeatedly lost weight, regained it, and had to start over several times, but remained determined not to give up.

According to Edday, her persistence has paid off, as she has successfully lost 20 kilograms over the past year.

Although she said her progress has stalled over the last four months, she chose to celebrate the milestone.

Edday also revealed that she still hopes to lose another 15 kilograms and is committed to achieving that goal through consistency, regular workouts, and healthy lifestyle choices.

Reflecting on her experience, she encouraged others to remain patient with themselves, noting that progress is not always quick or perfect.

“What matters is showing up, staying consistent, and believing that every small step counts,” she wrote.

Her transformation attracted praise from fans, with many commending her discipline and perseverance while wishing her success as she continues her fitness journey.

See the photos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.