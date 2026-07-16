Former Machachari actor TYLER 'BAHA' MBAYA reacts to his viral private video with a cryptic post – “Kujieleza ni Ngumu”





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya, popularly known as Baha, has reacted to his trending private video with a cryptic Instagram post.

“If you see my videos, abeg subscribe,” he wrote, which appeared to reference the alleged leaked clip that has been circulating widely across social platforms.

Shortly after, Mbaya, who appeared unbothered, shared another update.

“Kujieleza ni ngumu; wewe fikiria vile unataka.” (It is difficult to explain yourself. Think whatever you want.)

However, he did not directly mention the video in either post, nor did he provide further context.

His Instagram Stories remain the only comments he has made since the footage began trending.

The clip, allegedly showing the actor, has triggered mixed reactions online, with fans and internet users debating its authenticity.

Mbaya has neither confirmed nor denied the video’s legitimacy, leaving speculation to swirl.

The incident comes just weeks after TikToker Sheryl Gabriella faced similar scrutiny when her private video leaked, highlighting the growing wave of viral controversies involving Kenyan entertainers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.