“Kazi ni Kazi. Endelea Hadi Unitoe Kwa Mabati” - Ghetto LADY encouraged by her mother to continue selling private videos online





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - A young woman from one of Nairobi's informal settlements has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video of her mother encouraging her to continue with her hustle despite its controversial nature.

The woman earns a living by selling private videos online.

In the video, her mother is heard urging her to keep doing what she is currently doing, even though the work is viewed by many as immoral.

The mother expresses hope that her daughter's earnings will one day enable her to move the family out of the informal settlement and improve their living conditions.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with some sympathizing with the family's economic struggles, while others criticized the mother's remarks and questioned the values being promoted.

"Kazi ni kazi, endelea kuuza kinywero mpaka unitoe kwa mabati!"

Mother shamelessly encourages her daughter to continue sharing her private videos online pic.twitter.com/rWt1ujPL23 — 𝐶𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝐷𝑖𝑔𝑒𝑠𝑡 intl (@digestcityy) July 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.