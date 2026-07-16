A truck driver narrowly escapes a night robbery attack along the Southern Bypass as insecurity escalates (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - A truck driver narrowly escaped a robbery attack along the Southern Bypass at night after his truck developed a mechanical problem, forcing him to stop by the roadside.

Narrating the terrifying incident, the driver said the vehicle was being repaired when three men riding on a motorcycle suddenly accosted him.

Luckily, some passersby responded after he raised an alarm, forcing the suspected thugs to flee on the motorcycle before carrying out the robbery.

However, the suspects smashed the truck's windscreen before escaping.

Police officers on patrol arrived at the scene moments later and took charge of the situation.

One of the officers was heard warning the driver to always remain alert while using that stretch of the road, citing frequent cases of armed robberies targeting motorists, especially at night.

Watch the video.

A truck driver narrowly escapes a night robbery attack along the Southern Bypass pic.twitter.com/FP5a8Z1dKk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST