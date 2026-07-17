Is JOSEPH WAINAINA a serial killer on the prowl? A LADY narrates her shocking encounter with him after luring her to a ‘business meeting’ and parades his PHOTOs





Saturday, July 18, 2026 - A woman has taken to Facebook to accuse a man identified as Joseph Wainaina of drugging her during what she believed was a business meeting before stealing her money and mobile phone.

The victim said she had been communicating with the man since June 14, 2026, after he introduced himself as someone who offers loans to business people.

According to her, they agreed to meet on Monday, July 13, 2026.

She claimed that after talking with him for a few minutes, she suddenly became confused, lost awareness, and later regained consciousness, leading her to believe that she had been drugged.

The woman alleged that the suspect disappeared with her phone and cash from her handbag before using banking apps and M-Pesa on the stolen phone to withdraw money from her accounts.

She further claimed that her M-Pesa statement shows some of the money was sent to an individual identified as Joshua Makumi.

According to the post, the suspect blocked her number after the incident.

However, when she contacted him using a different phone number, she claims he responded by describing himself as "the devil's agent" who was "on a mission to harvest souls," adding that she was lucky to have been spared.

The woman further alleged that the suspect is linked to other serious crimes.

She said she has already reported the matter to the police and obtained an Occurrence Book (OB) number, as well as M-Pesa statements that she believes support her complaint.

She also shared photos of the man on social media, saying she intends to continue exposing him, urging members of the public to remain vigilant.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.