Blow to KINDIKI as Luhya leaders urge RUTO to pick WETANGULA as his 2027 running mate after UDA’s Ol Kalou by-election defeat







Saturday, July 18, 2026 - Western Kenya leaders allied to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula have renewed calls for President William Ruto to select a running mate from the region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a boda boda empowerment programme in Kanduyi on Friday, July 17, the leaders argued that the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election loss exposed cracks in Kenya Kwanza’s Mt Kenya support base, making Western Kenya a crucial bloc for Ruto’s re-election bid.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka described Western Kenya as a “dependable ally,” urging the President to deepen ties with the region.

“The Ol Kalou by-election has shown us where we stand politically.

“We want to assure the President that Western Kenya is ready to support his re-election bid,” Lusaka said.

He added that awarding the deputy president’s slot to the region would consolidate support while complementing ongoing development projects.

Sirisia MP John Waluke echoed the governor’s sentiments, insisting that Wetang’ula is best suited for the role.

“We are asking the President to consider Western Kenya for the deputy president’s position and we believe Speaker Moses Wetangula is best suited for that role,” Waluke said.

Webuye East MP Martin Pepela dismissed opposition celebrations over the Ol Kalou victory, warning them to prepare for Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

However, Wetangula himself avoided direct comment on the lobbying but urged unity and focus.

“I am tried, tested and trusted politically. I am focused, I know where I am going and, with your support, I will get there,” he told supporters, thanking them for their loyalty.

President Ruto, addressing the Ol Kalou outcome, congratulated MP-elect Sammy Kamau Ngotho and urged leaders to prioritize service delivery over political drama.

“Every leader will be judged on the work they have done for the people. Let’s not prioritize politics, drama, tribalism and hate,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.