Inside Job? Businessman robbed of Ksh 850,000 by armed motorbike gang after withdrawing the money at I&M bank in Utawala





Friday, July 31, 2026 - Detectives have launched investigations after a businessman was robbed of Ksh 850,000 by two armed men riding on a motorcycle in a daring daylight attack along the Eastern Bypass in Ruai.

The victim, identified as Alex Munyiri, was attacked near Fun City Hotel shortly after leaving an I&M Bank branch in Utawala, opposite the Administration Police Training School.

According to preliminary police reports, Munyiri had withdrawn Ksh 250,000 from the bank at around 8:30 a.m.

He then placed the cash in a white bag inside his Toyota Passo, where he had another Ksh 600,000, bringing the total amount in the vehicle to Ksh 850,000.

Moments later, while driving along the Eastern Bypass, his vehicle was intercepted by two men riding on a motorcycle.

The suspects, who were reportedly armed with pistols, threatened the businessman before making away with the entire Ksh 850,000 in cash.

The bold robbery has raised questions over whether the businessman may have been trailed from the bank, with detectives expected to review CCTV footage and pursue other leads to establish how the suspects knew he was carrying a large amount of money.

Police have launched investigations into the incident, and no arrests have been made so far.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.