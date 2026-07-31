Inside Job? Businessman robbed of Ksh 850,000 by armed motorbike gang after withdrawing the money at I&M bank in Utawala

Friday, July 31, 2026 - Detectives have launched investigations after a businessman was robbed of Ksh 850,000 by two armed men riding on a motorcycle in a daring daylight attack along the Eastern Bypass in Ruai.
The
victim, identified as Alex Munyiri, was attacked near Fun City Hotel shortly
after leaving an I&M Bank branch in Utawala, opposite the Administration
Police Training School.
According
to preliminary police reports, Munyiri had withdrawn Ksh 250,000 from the bank
at around 8:30 a.m.
He then placed the cash in a white bag inside
his Toyota Passo, where he had another Ksh 600,000, bringing the total amount
in the vehicle to Ksh 850,000.
Moments
later, while driving along the Eastern Bypass, his vehicle was intercepted by
two men riding on a motorcycle.
The
suspects, who were reportedly armed with pistols, threatened the businessman
before making away with the entire Ksh 850,000 in cash.
The bold
robbery has raised questions over whether the businessman may have been trailed
from the bank, with detectives expected to review CCTV footage and pursue other
leads to establish how the suspects knew he was carrying a large amount of money.
Police have launched investigations into the incident, and no arrests have been made so far.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments