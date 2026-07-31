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Friday, July 31, 2026 - Police have launched investigations after a General Service Unit (GSU) officer attached to the Presidential Escort Unit (PEU) was found dead at his residence in Juja, Kiambu County.

The deceased, identified as Police Constable Dennis Kibet Cheruiyot, 30, was found with a gunshot wound at the Presidential Escort Unit residential quarters within Juja Sub-County on Thursday morning.

According to preliminary police reports, investigators recovered a three-page handwritten note at the scene, which is expected to form part of the ongoing investigations.

Authorities have not disclosed its contents.

The officer's body was moved to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to help establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Juja have taken over the case and are conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile, a nephew of the deceased has taken to social media to mourn his uncle, describing him as a kind, humble, and caring man whose death has left the family devastated.

"Dennis was not only my friend but also one of the best uncles I have ever had. His kindness, humility, and the moments we shared will forever remain in my heart.

"Your life touched so many people, and your memory will continue to live on through all who knew and loved you.

"May God grant your family strength during this difficult time, and may your soul rest in eternal peace.

"You will be deeply missed and never forgotten," he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.