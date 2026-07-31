Friday, July 31, 2026 - Police have launched investigations after a General Service Unit (GSU) officer attached to the Presidential Escort Unit (PEU) was found dead at his residence in Juja, Kiambu County.
The deceased, identified as Police Constable Dennis Kibet
Cheruiyot, 30, was found with a gunshot wound at the Presidential Escort Unit
residential quarters within Juja Sub-County on Thursday morning.
According to preliminary police reports, investigators
recovered a three-page handwritten note at the scene, which is expected to form
part of the ongoing investigations.
Authorities have not disclosed its contents.
The officer's body was moved to the Kenyatta University
Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) mortuary, where a post-mortem
examination is expected to be conducted to help establish the circumstances
surrounding his death.
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Juja have taken over the case and are conducting further investigations.
Meanwhile, a nephew of the deceased has taken to social
media to mourn his uncle, describing him as a kind, humble, and caring man
whose death has left the family devastated.
"Dennis was not only my friend but also one of the best uncles I have ever had. His kindness, humility, and the moments we shared will forever remain in my heart.
"Your life touched so many people, and your memory will continue to live on through all who knew and loved you.
"May God grant your family strength during this difficult time, and may your soul rest in eternal peace.
"You will be deeply missed and never forgotten," he wrote.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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