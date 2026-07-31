



Friday, July 31, 2026 - Meet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Margaret Wanjuhi, a senior police officer who made history as the first woman in Kenya's Administration Police Service (AP) to earn a PhD.

Wanjuhi graduated from the University of Nairobi with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Project Planning and Management, a milestone that earned her widespread recognition within the National Police Service.

She currently serves as the Dagoretti South Sub-County Commander.

Apart from her academic achievements and distinguished career in the police service, Wanjuhi has also attracted attention on social media, where she occasionally shares photos and videos flaunting her well-endowed figure.

See photos and video.

































The Kenyan DAILY POST.