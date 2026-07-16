“Alinipea KISO....NONO nikakojoa moto”- Man exposes beautiful Slay Queen, CELINE MERCY, as claims emerge that she is a notorious home wrecker and a side chick to a senior county Government official! Ni Karembo (PHOTOs)

Thursday, July 16, 2026 - A man has come forward to narrate his escapades with a beautiful lady identified as Celine Mercy on Instagram.
Posting on Edgar Obare’s Ongea platform, the man claimed he
met Celine through one of his married friends.
According to his account, the married friend later parted
ways with Celine, after which he began seeing her, unaware of what would later
unfold.
He claimed that she infected him with “kaswende”, forcing
him to seek medical attention.
Meanwhile, another woman also accused Celine of being a home
wrecker, alleging that she caused problems in her marriage by sending private
photos to her husband.
Separately, another source alleged that Celine is well known
within the Embu County Government, where she is reportedly involved in an
office affair with one of the county's Chief Officers.
See her photos below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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