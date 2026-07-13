



Monday, July 13, 2026 - A little-known Kenyan lady has sparked an online buzz after bragging about how she is in high demand because of her curves.

Speaking in an interview, the lady claimed that she is approached by an average of 40 men every day.

She further claimed that while heading to the interview on a motorbike, at least 10 men approached her within a span of a few minutes.

According to her, some of the men even asked her to alight from the motorbike, offering to give her a free ride instead.

She also revealed that she earns a living by creating content centered on her voluptuous figure, saying her "nyash" pays the bills.

Watch the video.

“I Am Approached by Over 40 Men Every Day” pic.twitter.com/t6Vq19ljrp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.