Monday, July 13, 2026 - A little-known Kenyan lady has sparked an online buzz after bragging about how she is in high demand because of her curves.
Speaking
in an interview, the lady claimed that she is approached by an average of 40
men every day.
She
further claimed that while heading to the interview on a motorbike, at least 10
men approached her within a span of a few minutes.
According
to her, some of the men even asked her to alight from the motorbike, offering
to give her a free ride instead.
She
also revealed that she earns a living by creating content centered on her
voluptuous figure, saying her "nyash" pays the bills.
Watch the video.
“I Am Approached by Over 40 Men Every Day” pic.twitter.com/t6Vq19ljrp— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 13, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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