Past VIDEO of popular TikToker, SHERYL GABRIELLA, confessing of dating a rich MUBABA who sponsored her lifestyle emerges as her private video circulates online - Huyu Msichana Ni Kunguru Tu

Monday, July 13, 2026 - Renowned TikToker Sheryl Gabriella once confessed to having an affair with a wealthy "mubaba" who fully sponsored her lifestyle.
The
man, who was based in the United States, covered her house rent, her son's
school fees, shopping expenses, and even catered to her mother's basic needs.
According
to Sheryl, her monthly rent amounted to Ksh 75,000, while her son's school fees
stood at around Ksh 70,000 per term.
The
man also contributed financially when she was constructing a house for her
mother back in the village.
“He
was the perfect man, and I regret leaving him. I will never find a man who
loves me the way he did,” Sheryl said, adding that he was in his 40s while she
was in her early twenties at the time.
The clip has now resurfaced amid growing online attention, as Sheryl trends following the leak of her private video.
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