Past VIDEO of popular TikToker, SHERYL GABRIELLA, confessing of dating a rich MUBABA who sponsored her lifestyle emerges as her private video circulates online - Huyu Msichana Ni Kunguru Tu





Monday, July 13, 2026 - Renowned TikToker Sheryl Gabriella once confessed to having an affair with a wealthy "mubaba" who fully sponsored her lifestyle.

The man, who was based in the United States, covered her house rent, her son's school fees, shopping expenses, and even catered to her mother's basic needs.

According to Sheryl, her monthly rent amounted to Ksh 75,000, while her son's school fees stood at around Ksh 70,000 per term.

The man also contributed financially when she was constructing a house for her mother back in the village.

“He was the perfect man, and I regret leaving him. I will never find a man who loves me the way he did,” Sheryl said, adding that he was in his 40s while she was in her early twenties at the time.

The clip has now resurfaced amid growing online attention, as Sheryl trends following the leak of her private video.



