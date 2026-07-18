How a woman was tricked in Embakasi and her baby stolen as police arrest 4 suspects involved in child theft syndicate (PHOTOs)





Saturday, July 18, 2026 - A mother's desperate search for a job turned into a nightmare after her baby was stolen by a child theft syndicate in Embakasi, Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the incident occurred on July 8, 2026, when the woman, who was looking for employment in Pipeline, Embakasi, met a man who promised to help her secure a job at a nearby hotel.

Since she had no one to look after her baby, the suspect convinced her to leave the child with a woman he claimed operated a nearby business while they finalized the job arrangements.

Moments later, the man disappeared without a trace.

The distraught mother rushed back to collect her baby, only to discover that both the woman and the infant had vanished.

After unsuccessfully trying to contact the suspects, she reported the matter at Kware Police Station, prompting detectives from Embakasi to launch investigations.

The probe bore fruit on July 16 when detectives arrested four suspects in Kware Mabatini.

During a search at the residence of one of the suspects, police rescued the missing baby, who was found safe and in good health.

The child has since been reunited with the relieved mother.

The four suspects, identified as Callen Moraa, Frida Moraa, John Oyweri, and Geoffrey Murayi, are currently in police custody as they undergo processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

The DCI said investigations are ongoing as detectives seek to establish whether the suspects are linked to a wider child theft syndicate operating in the city.

See photos of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.